CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 8:41AM EST
Eight people were taken into the care of the Red Cross after a fire damaged their apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Around 1:20 a.m. authorities were alerted to an active fire in a basement apartment of a five-unit building on Rosemont Blvd.
The apartment will be uninhabitable for the time being, but the exact cost and extent of the damage is still unknown.
The cause of the fire is also unknown.
No one was injured.
