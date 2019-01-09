

CTV Montreal





The Crown and defence submitted a joint sentencing recommendation Wednesday for a drunk driver who critically injured a 20-year-old jogger in Hudson.

Both sides agreed to recommend to the judge that Jordan Taylor, who was 22 when he struck Tina Adams in June 2015, receive an eight-month jail sentence.

He has already pleaded guilty to drunk driving causing bodily harm.

Many people in the courthouse – even security guards and special constables – shed tears as they listened to Adams recount how her life has changed since the collision.

Adams spoke of the 19 surgeries she’s had to undergo, and of her injuries: a cracked skull, a fractured spine, blots clots, a hip replacement.

In chronic pain, Adams said she had to give up her dream of becoming a police officer and is unsure if she will be able to bear children.

Taylor showed remorse in the courtroom when he addressed the court and asked for forgiveness from Adams.

Adams said she does forgive him, although she thinks the eight-month sentence is too short and believes he should serve 18 months.

The judge said he will take the recommendation under advisement and will rule on the sentence on Jan. 29.