Eight artists to see for free in Laval this week

Born in Budapest and raised in Canada, Sophie Lukacs is a Kora player, singer-songwriter and one of the only women in the world to play the 21-string Mandinka instrument.

She has forged a distinctive style, drawing on her classical violin training, her seven years of study in Mali with kora virtuoso Toumani Diabaté and her roots in Hungarian Jewish folk music.

Sophie's music is rooted in love, empathy and vulnerability, creating an intimate connection with listeners.

Her debut album, Bamako, released this spring, features the legendary Habib Koité.

When: Thursday, August 10, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: Maison des arts de Laval (1395 Concorde Boulevard West, H7N 5W1).

This artist, originally from Maliotenam on the North Shore, offers a musical fresco echoing the rich diversity of Quebec's territories and their inhabitants.

As a lover of Quebec music and his native Innu culture, Shauit returns to his roots to deliver Natukun, a powerful album with themes of reunification and reconciliation.

Mostly in Innu, his native language, but also in French, Shauit offers honest songs filled with emotion and personal experience.

When: Thursday, August 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Berge aux Quatre-Vents (925 Riviera Street).

The friendly flamenco quartet Mirada Flamenca presents a show in which dance and music come together in a lively, fiery repertoire, embodying the intensity of this Spanish art form.

Artists José-Luis Pérez (vocals), Marie-Andrée Cloutier (dance, bass), Philippe Jean (guitar) and Éric Breton (percussion) join forces on stage to share their passion.

When: Friday, August 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where : Place publique du Vieux Sainte-Dorothée (670 de la Place Publique Street).

After three critically acclaimed albums in Quebec and Europe, Salomé Leclerc returns with a fourth album. The singer-songwriter is the recipient of the following awards: Félix-Leclerc (Francofolies de Montréal), Charles-Cros (Académie Charles Cros), Rapsat-Lelièvre (Coup de coeur francophone) and Espoir FEQ (Quebec City Summer Festival).

On the album Mille ouvrages mon coeur, Leclerc reveals more about herself, continuing her search for that singular sound that's both raw and arranged, leaving plenty of room for experimentation.

Shaina Hayes, who will open the show, is a country/folk singer-songwriter based in Montreal. She grew up in Shigawake, a small fishing and farming village on the Gaspé Peninsula. Her deep connection to her heritage and native land shines through in her music.

Her debut album, To Coax a Waltz, released in April 2022, showcases her touching voice and words filled with truth and emotion. Guitar in hand, she will be accompanied by her keyboardist to perform a few songs from the album.

When: Friday, August 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Nature Centre (901 du Parc Avenue).

Simon Kearney has made his mark on Quebec's new music scene as a virtuoso guitarist and undisputed pop production genius.

His new album América offers a refreshing sound that will have you dancing until you drop. His signature pop'n'roll style invites limbo contests as much as mosh pits.

When: Saturday, August 12, 7.30 p.m.

Where: Berge des Baigneurs (13 Hotte Street)

Diane Tell has passionately pursued her career as an international creator, collaborating with numerous songwriters and composers over the past 25 years.

The luminous trajectory of her talent includes a dozen albums of original songs, an album of previously unpublished adaptations by Jazz artist Boris Vian, a musical, and a memorable appearance in La légende de Jimmy by Michel Berger and Luc Plamondon in 1990.

Her new album, Haïku, produced by Fred Fortin, is out in October 2019.

When: Saturday, August 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Nature Centre (901 du Parc Avenue).

Singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer Rommel stands out for his talent and versatility.

Blending elements of Brazilian popular music with Afroreggae, funk and jazz, he creates authentic, dynamic music sung in Portuguese, French, Spanish and English.

In 2021, he released his sixth album Karawara, paying tribute to the world's Indigenous peoples and their struggles for recognition and basic human rights.

Tackling themes of ancestry, spirituality and environmental and social issues, Rommel uses music to spread a message of peace, hope, humanity and compassion.

When: Sunday, August 13, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bernard-Landry Park (5 du Crochet Avenue).