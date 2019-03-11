

CTV Montreal





Dozens of people were ordered out of their homes by Longueuil police to get them out of range of a possibly dangerous situation in an apartment building.

On Sunday someone called 9-1-1 to report several people in an apartment on Grand Blvd. were armed, and they had confined others inside.

Negotiators spent hours negotiating with the people in the apartment before finally convincing them to come out around 3:30 a.m.

Police arrested seven men and one woman, all of whom were questioned overnight by officers. It does not appear that anyone was hurt during the incident.

The evacuees, who had spent hours staying warm in an RTL bus, were then allowed to return home.

The Longueuil police force did not confirm if officers seized any firearms.

Officers plan to examine the apartment in further detail on Monday.