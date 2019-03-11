Featured Video
Eight arrests follow standoff in Longueuil
Police officers and paramedics wait on Grand Blvd. after reports of armed men inside a building (CTV Montreal/Stephane Gregoire)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 7:26AM EDT
Dozens of people were ordered out of their homes by Longueuil police to get them out of range of a possibly dangerous situation in an apartment building.
On Sunday someone called 9-1-1 to report several people in an apartment on Grand Blvd. were armed, and they had confined others inside.
Negotiators spent hours negotiating with the people in the apartment before finally convincing them to come out around 3:30 a.m.
Police arrested seven men and one woman, all of whom were questioned overnight by officers. It does not appear that anyone was hurt during the incident.
The evacuees, who had spent hours staying warm in an RTL bus, were then allowed to return home.
The Longueuil police force did not confirm if officers seized any firearms.
Officers plan to examine the apartment in further detail on Monday.
Latest Montreal News
- Roof collapses in Montreal North
- City workers out clearing roads after massive snowfall, better temperatures expected
- Eight arrests follow standoff in Longueuil
- Laval resident trying to launch class action lawsuit over REM service cancellations
- LaSalle teen pens high school survival guide, donates profits to Dans La Rue