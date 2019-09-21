Protesters from Montreal's Egyptian community joined others around the world who are calling for Egypt's President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi to step down.

"The people are really suffering," said organizer Ehab Lotayef. "The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. The situation is getting really critical for the masses of the Egyptian people."

Egyptian protesters flocked to the nation's capital city Cairo Friday, and in Montreal, protesters point to a list of problems since El-Sisi's election in 2014, including a lack of democracy.

"The number of people that were put in prison count in the 10s of thousands, mostly without trial," said Lotayef. "Death sentences have been issued without any real consideration of justice."

Protests are planned across the globe in the coming months.

"This gives a boost to people living in very difficult conditions, and suffering for every word they say," said Lotayef.

Organizers hope the protests will lead to a change in government and the possibility of real democracy.