MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Egg-spensive Easter: price of chocolate driving up cost of holiday treats

    Share

    Those Easter eggs and bunnies could cost consumers a little more this year.

    According to one food expert, the chocolate eggs are 30 per cent more expensive this year compared to last year, partly due to demand and growing conditions.

    "Prices of cocoa actually increased by $100 in just a couple of days. The kind of the rhythm that we're on right now is just crazy. I've never seen anything like it with any commodities," said Dalhousie University food professor Sylvain Charlebois.

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Christine Long. 

     

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News