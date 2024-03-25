Egg-spensive Easter: price of chocolate driving up cost of holiday treats

Those Easter eggs and bunnies could cost consumers a little more this year.

According to one food expert, the chocolate eggs are 30 per cent more expensive this year compared to last year, partly due to demand and growing conditions.

"Prices of cocoa actually increased by $100 in just a couple of days. The kind of the rhythm that we're on right now is just crazy. I've never seen anything like it with any commodities," said Dalhousie University food professor Sylvain Charlebois.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Christine Long.