The Minister of Education is expected to confirm Wednesday that he will launch an investigation into the English Montreal School Board.

The EMSB's management has long been a cause for concern, most recently as the school's commissioners formally rebuked chair Angela Mancini in December.

The board's chief administrative officer filed an ethics complaint against Mancini last year, saying she used abusive and foul language.

In 2017 assistant director Angelo Marino resigned, saying he could no longer tolerate Mancini's intimidating behaviour.

Meanwhile in 2016 the province's anti-corruption squad, UPAC, began an investigation into the EMSB's finances and the EMSB's international vocational school.

One anonymous staffer told investigators that teachers were under orders not to fail anyone, even if students struggled with courses because they lacked even rudimentary language skills.

According to La Presse, the board is also being investigated for awarding multiple contracts worth more than $100,000 without a proper bidding process.