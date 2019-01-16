

The Minister of Education confirmed Wednesday that he has launched an investigation into the English Montreal School Board for alleged mismanagement and ethical violations.

The EMSB's management has long been a cause for concern, most recently as the school's commissioners formally rebuked chair Angela Mancini in December.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said an inquiry is necessary so that the "outstanding work" done by the students of the school board is not undermined by "very problematic" issues.

"These allegations are troubling and serious. We must take action," said Roberge.

"Launching an inquiry is not something I take lightly."

The complaints against the board include ethical violations, the awarding of multiple contracts worth more than $100,000 without a proper bidding process, and other problems.

The board's chief administrative officer filed an ethics complaint against Mancini last year, saying she used abusive and foul language.

In 2017 assistant director Angelo Marino resigned, saying he could no longer tolerate Mancini's intimidating behaviour.

Meanwhile in 2016 the province's anti-corruption squad, UPAC, began an investigation into the EMSB's finances and the EMSB's international vocational school.

One anonymous staffer told investigators that teachers were under orders not to fail anyone, even if students struggled with courses because they lacked even rudimentary language skills.

The Ministry's report is due Sept. 10, 2019.