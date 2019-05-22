

CTV Montreal





Quebec's education minister Jean-Francois Roberge "strongly condemns the stubbornness" of the English Montreal School Board and its decision to transfer the Galileo Adult Education Centre building to the French school system.

"Our position has not changed," ministry spokesperson Francis Bouchard said.

"We still consider that the transfer of Galileo School and the relocation of highly vulnerable students attending this school is not a suitable solution to meet the needs of CSPI premises."

The EMSB has until June 10 to send Roberge an alternative solution.