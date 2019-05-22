Featured Video
Education minister unimpressed by EMSB decision to transfer Galileo building to French system
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:27AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 11:28AM EDT
Quebec's education minister Jean-Francois Roberge "strongly condemns the stubbornness" of the English Montreal School Board and its decision to transfer the Galileo Adult Education Centre building to the French school system.
"Our position has not changed," ministry spokesperson Francis Bouchard said.
"We still consider that the transfer of Galileo School and the relocation of highly vulnerable students attending this school is not a suitable solution to meet the needs of CSPI premises."
The EMSB has until June 10 to send Roberge an alternative solution.
