Education minister Jean-Francois Roberge has instructed the English Montreal School Board and the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Ile to find a solution to overcrowding at the French school board that does not involve transferring students from the Galileo Adult Education Centre in Montreal North, effectively blocking the EMSB’s original proposal.

In a letter to the school boards obtained by CTV News, Roberge provides a deadline for coming up with a different option. The minister has given the boards until May 1 to submit a draft agreement regarding sharing space, and has scheduled a conference call with EMSB board chair Angela Mancini and CSPI board chair Miville Boudreault for May 3.

The letter includes Roberge’s recommendations of elementary and high schools that could potentially share space or be transferred: Dalkeith, Gerald McShane, Our Lady of Pompei, Honore-Mercier, Pierre de Coubertin, John Paul I Junior, Laurier-Macdonald, and Lester B. Pearson.

Earlier this year, the education ministry directed the EMSB to propose solutions that would help ease severe overcrowding at the CSPI, where 3000 students don’t have classroom space for next school year.

The EMSB’s the plan to move Galileo’s 140 special needs students four kilometres away to the St. Pius X Career Centre prompted an outcry from parents, who described it as a blow to adults with physical and intellectual disabilities who don’t cope well with drastic change.

In question period at the National Assembly on April 11, Roberge denounced the proposal, saying “the involuntary and harmful displacement of young adults who have special needs…should never have been put on the table. We will take every possible means to avoid this transfer, by putting other avenues forward and protecting these vulnerable people.”