Quebec's Education Department is admitting it began surveying schools months ago about how many employees wear religious symbols on the job.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of a survey sent to schools across the province asking principals to count the number of teachers and other personnel who wear visible religious symbols.

Last week, the Coalition Avenir Quebec government was accused of religious profiling after Education Department officials called school boards asking if they kept records of how many board employees wear religious symbols.

The government has promised legislation to prohibit public servants in positions of authority -- including teachers -- from wearing such symbols as the hijab, kippa or turban at work.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said today he was unfairly criticized because the same questions had been asked in a survey that was conceived last June, when the Liberals were in office.

He says the survey was sent out to approximately 1,100 schools in November, after his government took office, but he was unaware of it.

"Several school boards said this [survey] was scandalous, that it was terrible - the Liberal Party even used the word 'profiling,'" Roberge said.

"It seems last June the Liberal Party didn't think it was profiling. It seems last fall school directors also did not think this was abnormal," he added.

The Canadian Press approached Roberge's office, the Education Department and the office of Premier Francois Legault for comment on the survey today, but received no response. Hours later, Roberge held a press conference giving details about the survey and denouncing the criticism he faced last week.

The majority of respondants - 93 per cent, according to the survey - do not experience or witness any tensions within the school caused by the wearing of religious symbols.

More than 60 per cent of participants say they consider the intercultural relations in their school were "very good."

School boards, however, still reacted very strongly to the prospect of a religious symbols ban.

The EMSB is planning an emergency meeting, open to the public, to discuss the handling of a potential secularism bill.

Despite the controversy, Roberge says he hopes he hasn’t made any enemies in the school board system.

“It’s really surprising, and I don’t really understand why they reacted so loud last week," Roberge added. "There’s a huge huge gap between the reaction last week, and the reaction – when there wasn’t any reaction – last fall.

Roberge has a full plate this upcoming session. Aside from the secularism debate, the CAQ campaigned to improve the condition of Quebec's schools, give teachers a salary boost, and children as young as four to attend kindergarten.

The CAQ also proposed the abolishment of school boards - a campaign promise that may see movement in the fall.

With files from The Canadian Press.