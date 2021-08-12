MONTREAL -- Quebec will soon have a new official representative in the Big Apple.

On Wednesday, economist Martine Hebert was appointed as the general delegate for the province in New York City, with her duties beginning next week.

She has served the same role in Chicago since 2019.

Hebert was previously senior vice-president and national spokesperson for the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses and also was president of her own public relations firm for nearly 10 years.

She will replace Catherine Loubier, who was appointed to the job by Premier Francois Legault in 2019.

On Twitter, Minister for International Relations and the Francophonie Nadine Girault congratulated Hebert.

Toutes mes félicitations à @MartineHebertQc qui devient notre déléguée générale à New York! Merci pour l'extraordinaire travail accompli à Chicago. J'ai pleinement confiance que tu sauras relever ce nouveau défi avec brio ����⚜️#RelationsInternationales — Nadine Girault (@NadineGirault) August 11, 2021

Hebert took to her own Twitte account to say she was honored to join Quebec's team in New York.