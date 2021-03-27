MONTREAL -- Desjardins Group president and CEO Guy Cormier believed that the economic recovery after the pandemic must not be a simple return to the status quo.

The economy must rebuild itself by being greener, he said Saturday, during a speech at the annual general meetings of the cooperative.

There is no vaccine for climate change, he argued.

Cormier believes that the economic recovery is an opportunity to move away from the linear economy, which is essentially about consuming and throwing away what you no longer need.

The economy needs to be more circular, where "one person's waste becomes another person's raw material."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.