

CTV Montreal





It's a spooktacular time of year for Quebecers: a recent survey shows that Halloween festivities are gaining popularity throughout the province - over 56 per cent of respondants say they'll be dressing up this year.

Conducted by L'Observateur for the Conseil Quebecois du Commerce du Detail, the survey also indicates that the average Quebecer will spend $84 on holiday supllies this year - up $15 from 2017.

Those not planning to stock up on this year's popular costimes - firefighters, police officers, and film or television characters - will be stocking up at dollar stores to create their costumes, according to survey findings.

Fewer residents will be giving out candy this year. Only 47 per cent said their porch lights would stay on this year, compared to 60 per cent last year.