MONTREAL -- Certain regions of eastern Quebec will be hit on Wednesday by a storm that will leave mostly heavy snow but also ice on the ground.

Environment Canada issued late-night warnings of between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow in the Alma, Saguenay, La Malbaie, Tadoussac, Baie-Comeau and Sept-Îles regions.

The Rimouski region is expecting 15 to 25 centimetres of snow. Further east, Cap-Chat, Sainte-Anne-des-Monts and Gaspé are expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow. The total accumulation could reach 40 centimetres in Grande-Vallée.

Along Baie des Chaleurs, about four millimetres of ice may accumulate, particularly in the New Carlisle and Chandler regions; however, the freezing rain warning was lifted for the Bonaventure and Carleton-sur-Mer areas.

Transports Québec reported on Wednesday morning that the roadway is snowy on Routes 132 and 138, as well as on Route 175 north of L'Étape.

Ferry service by the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) announced at the start of the morning the cancellation of the 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. departures from the Matane-Baie-Comeau-Godbout ferry crossing. The STQ is expecting service to resume on Thursday.