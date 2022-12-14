Eastern Quebec bus crash kills two people, leaves many in hospital

Health officials say eight people remain in hospital after a collision between a car and a bus Tuesday evening that killed two people in St-Fabien, Que.

Dr. Pascal Ducharme of the Bas-Saint-Laurent regional health authority told reporters today that 41 people were evaluated by doctors after the accident.

He said one person was in intensive care, another remained in the emergency room and six others had been admitted to regular hospital beds.

He says the emergency response involved 15 ambulances.

Provincial police on Tuesday reported the deaths of one bus passenger and the driver of the car.

Police say the bus was travelling west on Highway 132 when it crashed into the car heading in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m. outside St-Fabien, about 250 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 14, 2022