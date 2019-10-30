MONTREAL - Bullets riddled a residence in Riviere-des-Prairies on Wednesday, police said.

Several people called 911 around 7:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire near the corner of 26th Ave. and Octave-Pelletier Ave., in the east-end.

A dark car fled south after its occupants shot at a home, witnesses reportedly told the police.

No one was hurt, an SPVM spokesperson said.

Upon their arrival, officers found the traces of gunfire: bullet holes on the residence and spent cartridges on the pavement.

The SPVM erected a perimeter in the area, closing 26th Ave. between Octave-Pelletier Ave. and Gouin Blvd.

Forensic technicians searched for clues, investigators spoke to witnesses and the K9 unit attended the scene.