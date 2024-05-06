Early to rise, early to play soccer for Forge FC, CF Montreal in cup quarterfinal
Forge FC and CF Montreal have to hit the ground running Tuesday.
Forge, the reigning Canadian Premier League champion, hosts the MLS side in the opening leg of their Canadian Championship quarterfinal in an 11 a.m. "School Day Match" start.
"I don't think I've played in a morning game since I was U-7 or U-8," Montreal defender Joel Waterman, who played in the CPL for Cavalry FC, said with a laugh. "It's an interesting one.
"But look we've got to play the game. For us the mission doesn't change. We want to go out and win a game. We want to win this cup, it's no secret. It should be a fun one to have a pre-game meal at 7:30 a.m."
Asked what he would be eating at this time, he replied: "Good question. I don't know if I can do pasta that early. So probably some other carbs: toast, whatever, fruit, yogurt. We'll see."
Montreal coach Laurent Courtois played down the unusual kickoff time.
"It's early for both teams," he said.
"We're going to talk about everything (Monday night). (Tuesday) we're going to have breakfast, two reminders and then go play a soccer game. No excuse," he added,
The early kickoff time won't phase Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis.
"It doesn't change a lot for my plans," he said. "I'm normally in here by 6:30, 7 o'clock in the morning each and every day ΓÇª The difference is you're not preparing for training, you're preparing for this match."
The defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps visit Cavalry FC in Tuesday's other quarterfinal.
On Wednesday, it's Pacific FC at Atletico Ottawa and Toronto FC at Ligue1 Quebec champion CS Saint-Laurent.
The quarterfinal second legs are scheduled for May 21 at Toronto and Vancouver, May 22 at Montreal and May 29 at Pacific.
Tuesday's Forge game was originally slated to be a league outing against Halifax Wanderers FC, the 500 match in CPL history. But the cup took over the calendar slot.
The CPL will now mark the milestone 500th game Friday when York United FC hosts Valour FC.
More than 10,000 students from 100-plus schools are expected Tuesday at Tim Hortons Field. Forge has booked some 2,300 school buses to get the young fans to the stadium, with some schools taking care of their own transport.
Forge averaged 5,484 per home game last season. The club record of 17,611 was set in the league's first-ever match, on April 27, 2019.
Vancouver and 2023 runner-up Montreal had byes in the first round of the 14-team cup tournament while Cavalry and Forge eliminated fellow CPL opposition in Vancouver FC and York United FC, respectively.
The Canadian Championship winner hosts the Voyageurs Cup and qualifies for the CONCACAF Champion's Cup, the confederation's elite men's club competition
It marks the fourth year in a row that Forge and Montreal have clashed in Cup play with the MLS side winning all three meetings: 8-7 in a penalty shootout in the 2021 semifinal, 3-0 in the '22 quarterfinal and 2-0 in the '23 semifinal.
The game is also a matchup of brothers with David Choiniere playing for Forge and younger brother Mathieu Choiniere wearing Montreal colours.
The Forge-Montreal winner will face either TFC or CS Saint-Laurent in the semifinal.
Forge last played April 27, defeating visiting Valour FC 21 to improve to 3-0-0 in CPL play. Montreal (3-4-3, having played eight of the 10 games away from home) lost 4-1 at Nashville SC on Saturday.
Vancouver Whitecaps at Cavalry FC
Cavalry and the Whitecaps have history.
The Calgary-based side defeated Vancouver 2-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round of the 2019 cup competition, before falling to eventual champion Montreal (3-1 on aggregate) in the semifinal.
The Whitecaps avenged that loss by dispatching Cavalry 5-3 in a penalty shootout in the 2022 quarterfinals. Cavalry was at the wrong end of another penalty shootout in the 2023 preliminary round, losing 5-3 to Pacific FC.
Vancouver, which stands fourth in the MLS Western Conference at 5-3-2, has lost just one of its last six games (3-1-2) and is coming off a scoreless draw with visiting Austin FC in its 50th anniversary match.
Cavalry, fifth in the CPL standing at 1-1-2, is unbeaten in three games (1-0-2) since dropping the season opener 2-1 at Forge.
"We're in a good place," said Cavalry coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. "What we've got to do now is rise to the challenge of playing an established club like the Whitecaps who are in a good run of form themselves."
Vancouver is looking to win the cup for a third straight year.
"That would be a huge statement to everyone in the country that we are kind of the leading team," said Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini.
Vancouver is missing the injured Sam Adekugbe, who grew up in Calgary, and Damir Kreilach.
Cavalry will be without midfielder Shamit Shome, suspended after being sent off in the cup win over Vancouver FC. While Jesse Daly and Eryk Kobza are back training, Tom Field and Ali Muse are doubtful, according to Wheeldon.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
Mediterranean staple may lower your risk of death from dementia, study finds
A daily spoonful of olive oil could lower your risk of dying from dementia, according to a new study by Harvard scientists.
DEVELOPING Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar
Hamas said it has accepted a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, which seeks to halt the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza, prompting Israel to say it would send a delegation to negotiate – though it warned the proposal remained far from the 'necessary requirements.'
An El Nino-less summer is coming. Here's what that could mean for Canada
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
2024 Met Gala: Everything to know about fashion's annual soiree
Fashion's biggest night out — hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York each year on the first Monday of May — is both a forever-evolving spectacle and a carefully crafted event.
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
Concern over speeding in Fredericton neighbourhood grows after 2 teens, young adult killed in crash
Three people – including two teens – are dead, and two others are injured after a crash that has left a greater Fredericton community shaken.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Kendrick Lamar and Drake gave us an epic hip-hop beef weekend. Here’s what to know
Two of hip-hop’s biggest stars have beef and people are taking sides.
-
High-ranking Toronto police officer helped officers cheat on exam due to isolation and mistreatment, lawyer says
The first female Black superintendent in Toronto Police Service history was attempting to diversify the ranks on her own when she helped six constables cheat in a promotions exam, her lawyer told a police tribunal.
-
Ontario MPP asked again to leave Ontario legislature over keffiyeh, Speaker loosens ban
An Ontario MPP was asked again to leave the Ontario legislature on Monday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment that was banned by the Speaker last month due to its political symbolism.
Ottawa
-
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
-
'He was a nice kid': Sir Guy Carleton students remember teen stabbed to death
Students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School have placed roses outside the city building in Nepean where one of their classmates was stabbed on Thursday and later died of his injuries.
-
Newfoundland truck driver reported missing in eastern Ontario found dead
Ontario Provincial Police say a long-haul truck driver from Newfoundland who disappeared in eastern Ontario has been found dead.
Atlantic
-
Concern over speeding in Fredericton neighbourhood grows after 2 teens, young adult killed in crash
Three people – including two teens – are dead, and two others are injured after a crash that has left a greater Fredericton community shaken.
-
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
N.L.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
-
Evicted from St. John's, N.L. tent city, this man refuses bed in 'disgusting' shelter
A homeless man in Newfoundland says he refuses to sleep in a shelter after workers wearing balaclavas and haz-mat suits tore down a tent encampment in St. John's on Friday.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman charged in fatal head-on Highway 17 crash
A 32-year-old northern Ontario woman has been charged in a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Espanola that killed one and seriously injured two others Sunday.
-
Minor injuries after moose, vehicle collide on Hwy. 11 in northern Ont.
Two people received minor injuries Sunday evening when a vehicle and a moose collided on Highway 11.
-
Man charged with child abduction in northern Ont. elects for trial by judge
A Brampton man in his 30s charged with abducting a northern Ontario boy last summer has elected to be tried by a judge without a jury.
London
-
'So scared there's going to be a tragedy': Vacant building in OEV raises concern among residents
Homeowners living near the former McCormick/Beta Brands building are again raising the alarm over a structure that has been vacant for nearly two decades.
-
Jury at abuse case hears children sought refuge at friend's home
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence on Monday that the children at the centre of a sexual abuse case sought refuge at the home of family friends just before they went to police.
-
Nursing shortages 'created' by hospital management, West Grey mayor says
The impending movement of Durham’s only inpatient hospital beds to hospitals in Walkerton and Kincardine has outraged the community and has them fearing for the future of their hospital.
Kitchener
-
OPP urge safety as another wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 401
There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last week, and on Sunday, another driver was seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford resident banned from city property and contacting staff
A couple of Stratford residents claim they have been banned from attending any city owned properties or from speaking with any city staff for three months.
-
Man accused of stealing more than $300K in products from LCBO stores
A Guelph, Ont. man is believed to be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores across the province.
Windsor
-
'We can certainly try': Windsor-Essex charities need your help in May
The VON, the Soup Shack and Windsor Lifeline Outreach are all spending May collecting donations.
-
Tecumseh considers removing crossing guards, parents concerned
The Town of Tecumseh could soon be without crossing guards altogether, as council considers a plan to phase them out.
-
Suspect charged after shots fired at Howard Avenue house
Windsor police officers have arrested a 22-year-old man following a shots fired investigation on Howard Avenue over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Sentences handed down in Barrie catwalk shooting
Sentencing has been handed down to two men who pleaded guilty for their roles in a Barrie catwalk shooting last spring that left the victim fighting for his life.
-
Human trafficking survivor speaks at event to raise awareness about rising rates
In Simcoe County, human trafficking rates are more than two times the national average, and 50 per cent of trafficked women are Indigenous.
-
Alleged online gambling operation targeting minors under investigation
Police investigating an alleged illegal gambling operation arrested and charged a young person at Patrick Fogerty Catholic High School in Orillia last week.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver considering 'potential public viewing' options for Canucks Round 2 games
After the Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators to advance to Round 2 of the NHL playoffs, Vancouver says it's looking into "potential public viewing opportunities" for upcoming games.
-
Do you recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP seek suspect in sexual assault of senior
Mounties in Burnaby have released a sketch of a man they say is suspected in the sexual assault of a woman in her 80s in a city park more than two months ago.
-
Competition Bureau launches inquiry into Lululemon over 'greenwashing' allegations
Canada's Competition Bureau has launched an inquiry into Vancouver-based Lululemon following a complaint from members of an environmental group.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
-
London Drugs warns new prescriptions can't be filled after cyberattack
London Drugs stores are unable to fill new prescriptions, the chain announced Monday, providing an update on its reopening following a cybersecurity incident.
-
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat sinks near Vancouver Island
A marine salvage operation is underway in U.S. waters off Vancouver Island after a man and his dog were forced to abandon their sinking fishing boat Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
-
Manitoba Court of Appeal dismisses Peter Nygard's appeal of extradition order
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Peter Nygard's application for a judicial review of an order to extradite the former fashion mogul to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
-
Man charged with manslaughter for 2022 shooting of woman
Nearly two years after a Winnipeg woman was found shot and died of her injuries, police have charged a 49-year-old man with manslaughter.
Calgary
-
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
-
'A big help': Relief anticipated with rainfall to break dry spell in southeastern Alberta
Parts of southern Alberta are expecting significant rainfall over the next few days, which is welcome news for farmers.
-
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
Edmonton
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Alberta Avenue death
A 24-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 44-year-old man in the Alberta Avenue area last Friday.
-
Edmonton businesswoman fined, put on house arrest for scamming newcomers
An Ontario woman working in Edmonton has been convicted of defrauding newcomers of tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Edmonton Oilers tired of hearing about regular-season losses to Vancouver Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers are sick and tired of hearing about it. They don’t want to be asked anymore about it.
Regina
-
Hudson's Bay in Regina to close in 2025
The Hudson's Bay department store location at Regina's Cornwall Centre will close its doors in 2025.
-
SaskTel employee caught running cash-for-credits scheme, costs Crown over $6,000
The organization that oversees the province's Crown corporations says that a SaskTel employee was caught taking personal payments in a cash-for-credits scheme.
-
New sensor system will warn drivers when Regina's Albert Street underpass is flooded
The City of Regina says a new warning system will help drivers avoid one of the most infamous problems in the Queen City, flooding at the Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive underpass.
Saskatoon
-
The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
-
WestJet strikes deal with mechanics, avoiding Sask. flight disruptions
Saskatchewan travelers can breathe a sigh of relief — WestJet announced on Sunday it reached a tentative agreement with a newly-formed mechanics’ union just 48 hours before a threatened lockout.
-
London Drugs stores in Saskatoon could be open again soon following 'cybersecurity incident'
Saskatoon’s three London Drugs locations are set to re-open soon, one week after a data breach shut down stores across western Canada.