At abourt 6:05 a.m., a fire erupted inside of a first floor pizzeria on Sainte-Catherine St.

The blaze spread rapidly to the second and third floors, firefighters said.

Over 100 firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze for nearly two and a half hours before they managed to get it under control.

Because of the persistent cold, 25 additional firefighters were brought in to relieve some of their colleagues.

Despite the presence of furniture on the second and third floors -- which could indicate that squatters had taken up residence -- firefighters believe the building was uninhabited.

An apartment building next door was evacuated, but residents should be able to return to their homes by Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The arson squad of the Montreal Police will be investigating the fire's origins.