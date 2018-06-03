

CTV Montreal





An early morning fire that ignited in a garbage can at a Portugese restaurant caused $20,000 of damage, firefighters said.

Fifteen to 20 firefighters answered the call around 3:00 a.m., and arrived at Poulet a Trois Pattes - at the corner of Rosemont and St. Michel Boulevards - to find the fire had broken out in the kitchen.

The fire was easy to control, firefighters said, but the damage was nonetheless substantial.

They said the fire was not criminally set.