    • Early morning delays on the REM again

    Commuters attempting to use the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) on Wednesday morning were once again met with delays.

    The light rail network between Brossard on the South Shore and Central Station was shut down due to a "power supply problem," which caused a service interruption.

    "Shuttles ran between Gare Centrale and Brossard while the problem was resolved," confirmed Maxime Bordeleau, a public relations consultant with the REM. "Service gradually resumed around 6:30 a.m."

    Since its inauguration last July, the $8 billion REM has experienced over 40 service interruptions, with half of those during rush hour.

