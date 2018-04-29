

CTV Montreal





A handful of residents of an apartment complex on Linton Ave. in Cote-des-Neiges will not be able to return to their residence after it was damaged in an early morning fire.

Firefighters received reports of smoke coming from the third floor of the building around 7:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one tenant taking refuge on the balcony and waving for attention as the fire spread inside.

They were rescued from the balcony by portable ladder, a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department said.

Firefighters believe the blaze originated in one of the third floor apartments, and spread quickly to the roof. However, they were able to control the flames.

Eighteen apartment units - a total of 20 residents, firefighters said - were evacuated from their homes.

Half of these residents will be taken into the care of the Red Cross while damage to the apartment is repaired.

So far, the cause of the fire is unknown, but first responders believe it was accidental.