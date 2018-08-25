Featured Video
Early kindergarten would free up 50,000 daycare spaces: Legault
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 6:05PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 25, 2018 6:24PM EDT
On day three of the campaign, Francois Legault focused on two very different demographics: the very old and the very young.
The Coalition Avenir Quebec leader unveiled his plan to free up 50,000 daycare spaces – moving kids into kindergarten a year early.
“We’ll have to invest in additional expenses for teachers and also invest in some schools in Quebec but you don’t have enough space to add those pre-schools at four-years-old,” he said.
Legault said his plan would make it easier to identify children with learning disabilities at a younger age and promised the extra year or school wouldn’t cost parents any extra.
However, it would cost taxpayers $311 million, leading Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee to question how Legault was calculating how to pay for his election promises.
Among the claims Lisee targeted was Legault’s promise to build 30 new seniors’ homes at a cost of $1 billion.
“We don’t have a calculator in place of our hearts, but we want to have a good management of public finances,” said Lisee.
Legault said homes could be more efficiently run by the private sector but declined to go into specific details about his plan.
