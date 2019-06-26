Featured Video
E-passport preview: Paperless passports introduced at Trudeau airport
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:56PM EDT
New technology was introduced at Trudeau airport Wednesday that will one day allow international travellers to leave their passports at home.
Air passengers will use an e-passport instead.
Watch the video for more.
Latest Montreal News
- Major power outage: 64,000 Montrealers lose electricity
- Decision made on EMSB school transfers – but Roberge won't reveal what it is
- Pink line: Montreal set to get new transit network from Lachine to Southwest Borough
- Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Montreal area this evening
- 'Exciting opportunity': Bronfman reacts to sharing MLB team with Tampa Bay