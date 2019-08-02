

The Canadian Press





A small amount of E.coli bacteria was detected in Fleurimont Hospital’s drinking water pipes, triggering a boil water advisory for the facility on Friday.

Fleurimont is part of the Sherbrooke University Hospital Centre.

The region’s health board advised against using the hospital’s water for drinking, brushing teeth or preparing food. Hospital management said measures have been put in place to supply drinking water to its various services, including kitchens, as well as for consumptions by users, visitors and staff members.

City officials said superchlorination of water was ongoing on Friday morning for the area around the hospital, so tap water may have a stronger smell or taste but is safe to drink.

The exact cause of the situation is being investigated by the City of Sherbrooke and Quebec Environment Ministry.