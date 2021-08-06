MONTREAL -- A Montreal man with terminal cancer, who has opted for medically assisted death, has had his dying wish come true.

Earlier this week, CTV News reported on the story of Moshen Namazi's struggle to see his sister Mina one last time as he battles brain cancer. Mina has been unable to leave Iran, blocked by Canada's COVID-19 travel restriction.

Finally, after an intervention by the prime minister's office, Mina was able to arrive in Canada, where was greeted by friends of her brother. The pair, who had not seen each other in 30 years, enjoyed an emotional reunion.

Through a friend offering translation, Mina told CTV News that she was thrilled to finally see her sibling but was shocked to see him in the advanced stages of his cancer and understands why he has chosen medical aid in dying.

“I'm planning to stay by his side every minute and I hope he gets better,” Mina said through the translator.