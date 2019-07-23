

The Canadian Press





The driver of a dump truck was badly injured when their vehicle came into contact with an electrical wire and caught in Trois-Rivieres on Tuesday.

Trois-Rivieres police said the trucker was making a delivery along the railway near a bike path at 7:45 a.m.

The raised bed of the dump truck touched the wire, igniting a fire in the cabin.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was rushed to hospital.

Police said the tension of the wire was 25,000 volts.