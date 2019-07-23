Featured Video
Dump truck touches electrical wire in Trois-Rivieres; driver injured in fire
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:49AM EDT
The driver of a dump truck was badly injured when their vehicle came into contact with an electrical wire and caught in Trois-Rivieres on Tuesday.
Trois-Rivieres police said the trucker was making a delivery along the railway near a bike path at 7:45 a.m.
The raised bed of the dump truck touched the wire, igniting a fire in the cabin.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was rushed to hospital.
Police said the tension of the wire was 25,000 volts.
