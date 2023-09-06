Dump truck pulls hydro poles, cables down in Longueuil

A dump truck driver knocked out power to hundreds of homes Wednesday morning in the Brossard borough of Longueuil.

According to police, the driver accidentally left the box of his truck in the raised position as he drove down des Prairies Blvd. near Rivard Blvd.

The vehicle became entangled in overhead hydro wires, ripping them down, as well as yanking out several hydro poles.

Nobody was injured, but power was knocked out between Taschereau Blvd. and Highway 15, and it left a mess of cables on the road.

Hydro Quebec workers were sent to the scene to fix the damage.



A dump truck driver knocked out power to hundreds of homes in the Brossard borough of Longueuil (photo: Scott Prouse / CTV News Montreal)