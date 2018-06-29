Dump truck crash closes portion of Highway 40
A portion of Highway 40 was closed on Fri., June 29, 2018 after a dump truck crashed into an overpass.
A portion of Highway 40 East was closed on Friday morning after a dump truck crashed into an overpass.
The incident occurred near Exit 23, shutting the roadway down at St. Charles.
Emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene to clear up debris.
The highway was reopened engineers have inspected the structure.
Cars were diverted to Highway 20 during the closure.
