A major Quebec roadway was partially closed on Thursday night when a dump truck collided with an underpass.

The accident happened on Aut-25 South at 11:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Two of the highways’ lanes were closed until 2:00 a.m. A safety inspector determined the underpass sustained only minor damage.

A spokesperson for Surete du Quebec said the truck’s driver will not face criminal charges and the accident was likely due to a moment of inattention on the driver’s part.