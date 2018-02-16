Dump truck accident partially shutters Aut-25 South
Two lanes on Aut-25 were temporarily closed after a dump truck struck an overpass on Thursday night.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 8:16AM EST
A major Quebec roadway was partially closed on Thursday night when a dump truck collided with an underpass.
The accident happened on Aut-25 South at 11:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Two of the highways’ lanes were closed until 2:00 a.m. A safety inspector determined the underpass sustained only minor damage.
A spokesperson for Surete du Quebec said the truck’s driver will not face criminal charges and the accident was likely due to a moment of inattention on the driver’s part.