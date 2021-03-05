MONTREAL -- A few costly mistakes put the Canadiens in a difficult position and the team finally dropped the all in overtime for the fourth time this season.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the winner that gave the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over Montreal on Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

Two days after ending a five-game losing streak, the Habs shot themselves too often in the foot and paid dearly for their mistakes.

"Things that we have done less well are easily corrected," said Canadiens' interim head coach Dominique Ducharme.

His team, however, showed character and erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 before losing.

"We can say that we went for a point by scoring with about a minute and a half to go (in the third period)," said Ducharme when asked whether the Habs had dropped a point again in overtime.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.