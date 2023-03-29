Dube's upcoming bill to reform health system raising concerns, says Quebec solidaire

The bill to be introduced by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé Wednesday is causing concern within the health network, according to Québec solidaire health critic Vincent Marissal.

In a press conference at the Quebec lesilature Wednesday morning, Marissal said the health system is already "very shaken," adding that Dubé is adding a "layer of uncertainty."

Dubé's proposed health reform involves creating the Santé Québec agency, and imposing new obligations on medical specialists.

The bill is also expected to propose more centralized collective bargaining, more centralized network management, as well as differentiated salaries according to regions and shifts.

"He comes in with his big clogs, like a cowboy saying, 'Get out of the way, it's going to shake up.' Frankly, it's a bad way to operate," said Marissal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 29, 2023.