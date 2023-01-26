Dube justifies use of private medical services for public employees

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks to the media at the CAQ caucus meeting Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Laval, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks to the media at the CAQ caucus meeting Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Laval, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon