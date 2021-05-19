MONTREAL -- Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dubé backtracked Wednesday after making a link between the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the signing of collective agreements by public sector unions.

The maintenance of the state of health emergency, as well as the ministerial orders and decrees that flow from it, gives the government exceptional powers. For example, it was able to suspend or restrict several clauses in collective agreements, including nurses' vacations. It has also been able to move staff from one institution to another, reassigning them to other care units, for example.

The minister made this statement at a press conference on Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, union representatives had expressed their indignation at the link made between the two. It was clear, in their eyes, that the Legault government wanted to use the maintenance of the health emergency as a means of pressure against the public sector unions, to force them to accept its offers.

But Minister Dubé wanted to correct the record on Wednesday morning, saying that he had misinterpreted his thoughts.

"Clearly, I misspoke. The health emergency has nothing to do with the negotiation," he wrote in a message on Twitter.

"However, it has allowed for temporary measures: staff bonuses, vaccinators and telemedicine," he added.

As soon as the pandemic is behind us, the health emergency will no longer be necessary," he concluded.

Again on Wednesday afternoon, he repeated that he had not used "the right words" to express his thoughts.

CONTESTING THE DECREES

But the unions' anger did not wane.

"Collective agreements and health emergencies are two things we cannot afford to mix. The health emergency is an exceptional measure, linked to COVID-19. If there are almost no more cases of COVID-19 and if the criteria for maintaining it are no longer met, it must be put an end to it, just as the unilateral decree on the working conditions of care professionals must be put an end," said Nancy Bédard, president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents the vast majority of nurses and nursing assistants.

It should be noted that several unions, including the FIQ and the CSQ, are already challenging in court ministerial decrees that affect the working conditions of their members.

"The Minister of Health and Social Services has said out loud what everyone has understood for a long time: the pandemic has nothing to do with the suspension of work agreements for health and education personnel. This phenomenon has a name, it is simply abuse of power," said Sonia Éthier, president of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec.

OPPOSITION PARTIES

In Quebec City, the opposition parties interpreted the minister's comments in the same way.

"The answer provided by the Minister of Health and Social Services is one that demonstrates this government's intention to continue to govern with all the powers of the decree, for political rather than health purposes," said the leader of the official opposition, Dominique Anglade.

Québec solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said he was "flabbergasted" by Dubé's statements: "It is irresponsible and dangerous to use the state of health emergency to put pressure on the unions in a context of negotiations," he said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was fist published in French on May 19, 2021.