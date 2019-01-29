

CTV Montreal





A judge has sentenced Jordan Taylor to eight months in jail for drunk driving that critically injured a woman in Hudson.

The Crown and the defence had both recommended earlier this month that Taylor be sentenced for eight months for drunk driving causing bodily harm.

In June 2015 Taylor, who was 22 at the time, was drunk when he drove into Tina Adams.

She was grievously injured by the crash, and since then has undergone 19 surgeries to help repair her cracked skull, fractured spine, and broken hip.

Adams is in constant pain and will never be able to pursue her dream of becoming a police officer. She is also unsure if she will ever be able to have children.

At a prior hearing, Adams said she has been talking to school children about the dangers of drunk driving, and asked Taylor if he would join her.

He immediately agreed to that request, and said he has a lot of regret and remorse for his actions.