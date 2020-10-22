LONGUEUIL, QUE. -- The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced Thursday that the Drummondville Voltigeurs have suspended team in-person activities a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said in a release Voltigeurs players and hockey staff are being isolated and tested.

It said public health officials from Centre-du-Quebec, the region northeast of Montreal where Drummondville is located, have been contacted by the league and are looking into contacts between players and staff.

Quebec-based teams in the QMJHL have been suspended from regular-season play since Oct. 14 because of rising cases of COVID-19 in the province. The suspension is in effect until at least Oct. 28.

The league, which opened its season on Oct. 2, had outbreaks on two teams in its opening week. The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced they had 18 positive tests, while the Sherbrooke Phoenix said they had eight after the two teams played each other twice on the first weekend of the season.

Both teams suspended all activities and went into isolation after the positive tests.

The Moncton Wildcats announced they have been cleared to return to action Friday night as the New Brunswick city lessened restrictions. The other five teams in the Maritimes Division have remained active.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.