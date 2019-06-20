

CTV Montreal





Drummondville’s first and only English school is getting an upgrade.

Overcrowding at Drummondville Elementary has the lunchroom to get pressed into service as a classroom, while a French class doubles as a supply closet.

The building has other faults, too – the only bathroom for 250 students is in the gym.

Five years ago, the school requested an expansion, but it soon became apparent an expansion wouldn’t be enough. Now, the government has said it will build the school a new building at the cost of $13 million with a capacity of more than 300. Work on the new building will begin next year and is scheduled to open by 2021.

Overall, the Coalition Avenir Quebec government has set aside more than $60 million to expand schools in the area.

“Elation, thrilled beyond belief and a lot of relief because we were so nervous about not getting this,” said Eastern Townships School Board Chairman Michael Murray. “The site is not really big enough to enlarge the school comfortably. We would be bringing more students, more cars, more buses into a quiet residential neighbourhood.”

Drummondville Elementary opened in the late 1990s with just 55 students. Murray said an influx of Francophone parents wanting to send their children to English schools is the reason for the surge in student population. Among those parents is Chantal Bastien.

“I think it’s important for children to learn both languages,” she said. “This school is French immersion, so it’s perfect.”

Despite being overcapacity, the school is accepting 35 more students than last year.

“The other option is to turn them away, which doesn’t seem to us to be a reasonable thing so we find ways to cope until we can accommodate them appropriately,” said Murray.

Parent Vicky Cartwright said the best part of the new building is a proper place for the kids to each lunch.

“Just as long as they have more space,” she said. “Right now they don’t have much space to do anything.”