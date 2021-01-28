MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers from the sexual exploitation of children unit arrested Pierrot Fortin Wednesday on child pornography charges in Drummondville, about an hour-and-a-half east of Montreal.

The SQ worked with the Cybercrime Investigations Division to arrest the 33-year-old who appeared in the Drummondville courthouse Wednesday afternoon via video conference to face charges of acquiring, possessing and distributing child pornography, an SQ release reads.

"The police carried out a search of the suspect's home and computer equipment was seized for analysis," the release continues.

The SQ is asking anyone with information on Fortin or his actions to contact the SQ's info-crime centre at 1-800-659-4264.

The SQ's specialized department works with the RCMP and is part of a provincial strategy to fight the sexual exploitation of minors. Since its inception in 2012, the SQ reports that nearly 900 arrests have been made and hundreds of victims have been identified.