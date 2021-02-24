MONTREAL -- A new English elementary school building has been announced for Drummondville, which has dealt with perpetual overcrowding in the English system.

The province's education ministry said the $16.6 million school, slated to open in 2022, is also meant to help build up the wider town.

It will have 13 classrooms, three preschool classes, bright common areas, a new playground, and a double gym that will also be used by the community.

The school will replace today's Drummondville Elementary, which was built for 100 but is now home to over 250 students. There's just one bathroom for all of them, and the French room doubles as a supply closet.

Principal Dany Brenon said she's "over the moon" about the news and that the wait has been long.

