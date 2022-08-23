Drummondville battles Quebec in court over waste management site

The City of Drummondville is asking that a court ruling regarding the expansion of a local landfill site be respected, even though the Quebec government is appealing the decision.

The provincial government had drafted a decree imposing a special intervention zone to expand the waste management landfill site in Saint-Nicéphore.

However, a June 14 ruling by the Superior Court of Quebec overturned the decree, which proposed developing the area along the Saint-Francis River.

In July, the Attorney General of Quebec filed a statement of appeal against that judgment and proceedings were suspended for 120 days.

Drummondville Mayor Stéphanie Lacoste argues the decree was invalid and unreasonable in the first place, as confirmed by the Superior Court ruling.

Nevertheless, the Government of Quebec insists the Saint-Nicéphore landfill is almost full, and there is little to no opportunity to divert it to other sites.

It states creating a special intervention zone would allow operations to continue while avoiding public health and safety issues affecting all of southern Quebec.

The decree, which authorized a special intervention zone, would supersede local and regional planning and development regulations and remain in effect until the government decides otherwise.

Lacoste argues a provisional execution of the Superior Court judgment during legal proceedings before the Court of Appeal would prevent landfill from being moved, allowing for the creation of sustainable and responsible solutions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 23, 2022.