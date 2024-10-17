MONTREAL
    • Drug trafficking arrest warrant issued for Quebec man

    Eddy Amador Rojas, 37, is wanted on a drug-trafficking warrant. (SQ) Eddy Amador Rojas, 37, is wanted on a drug-trafficking warrant. (SQ)
    After police arrested a 46-year-old man who was caught red-handed while allegedly making meth in September. Further raids were conducted this week, and police are searching for another suspect.

    Officers in the provincial police's (SQ) organized crime and firearms trafficking squads say they seized around 4 million methamphetamine tablets in addition to crystal meth, cocaine and firearms on Sept. 26 in Boucherville and across Quebec during a series of raids.

    "The occupant was busy producing methamphetamine tablets when police intervened," the SQ said in a news release.

    Searches continued on Wednesday for narcotics production at a residence in the small municipality of Notre-Dame-des-Bois in the Eastern Townships.

    The man who was arrested is expected to appear in court on Thursday, and police are searching for Eddy Amador Rojas, 37, as a person of interest in the case. 

