Two Quebec men are in custody in the Caribbean country of Martinique after setting a boat on fire, allegedly to conceal a drug smuggling operation.

The incident began on July 19 when French customs officials and the French Navy spotted the sailboat and tried to approach in rough seas.

They were unable to get close, but made contact and the two Quebec men aboard the sailboat, Langis Belanger and Martin Lepage of Riviere du Loup, agreed to follow authorities to St. Martin.

However the sailors instead made their way about 400 km further south, toward Martinique, at which point their boat caught fire and the men escaped in a lifeboat.

Authorities extinguished the fire and said they found more than 1,500 kg of cocaine aboard.

They picked up the two men who have been charged with drug trafficking and smuggling.

The pair were in a Fort de France courtroom on Tuesday where a judge denied them bail.