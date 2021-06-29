MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) is working to disband a methamphetamine and cocaine drug ring on the island of Montreal and the South Shore.

Officers raided five locations in Saint-Hubert, Chambly, Carignan and Montreal early Tuesday morning.

Longueuil police spokesperson Eric Courcy explains the sweeps are part of the second phase of the force's operation; three other sites were searched in June.

"There have been no arrests so far, and none expected right now," he told CTV News.

Courcy confirmed 75 officers from Longueuil police are involved in the drug busts.

The operation is in collaboration with Montreal police (SPVM) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

He says the raids are following information that was given to police by "the public" last March.