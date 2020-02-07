MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin trained again with his teammates on Friday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

Drouin, who has missed the last 37 Habs games as he recovers from wrist surgery, is approaching a comeback and has been training alongside his teammates.

The Quebec forward, who scored seven goals and eight assists in 19 games this season, trained with Philip Danault and Brendan Gallagher. He was also part of the first power play wave during training.

Head coach Claude Julien said Thursday that Drouin, who injured his wrist in a game against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15, could be on the roster Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs or Monday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Meanwhile, a virus continues to wreak havoc in the team's locker room.

Forwards Tomas Tatar, Ryan Poehling and Jordan Weal, as well as defenceman Victor Mete, were all absent from practice due to illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.