

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Jonathan Drouin scored and added two assists as the Montreal Canadiens ended the Colorado Avalanche's ten-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, into the empty net, also scored for the Canadiens (20-22-6). Carey Price made 20 saves for his 14th win of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored late in the third period for the Avalanche (27-17-3), who lost for the first time in 2018. Colorado's last defeat was Dec. 27, 2017 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 36 shots in defeat, dropping to 0-7-2 when playing in Montreal. He's also 1-10-3 all-time versus the Canadiens.

Montreal outshot Colorado 40-22.

The slumping Canadiens were unlikely streak-breakers coming into the contest, having won just once in their past five games.