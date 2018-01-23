Drouin leads Canadiens past Avalanche 4-2
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) as defenceman Karl Alzner (22) defends during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, January 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 10:16PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 10:17PM EST
Jonathan Drouin scored and added two assists as the Montreal Canadiens ended the Colorado Avalanche's ten-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday.
Nicolas Deslauriers, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, into the empty net, also scored for the Canadiens (20-22-6). Carey Price made 20 saves for his 14th win of the season.
Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored late in the third period for the Avalanche (27-17-3), who lost for the first time in 2018. Colorado's last defeat was Dec. 27, 2017 against the Arizona Coyotes.
Jonathan Bernier stopped 36 shots in defeat, dropping to 0-7-2 when playing in Montreal. He's also 1-10-3 all-time versus the Canadiens.
Montreal outshot Colorado 40-22.
The slumping Canadiens were unlikely streak-breakers coming into the contest, having won just once in their past five games.