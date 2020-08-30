MONTREAL -- The third day of searching for a man who went missing in the Mistassini river has come to an end.

The man, who is in his 60s, was boating in Albanel, in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec. His boat was discovered with its engine still running on Friday at around 5:45 p.m.

Officers from the Surete du Quebec as well as local firefighters were combing the area with their boats and on the banks of the water on Sunday. SQ divers were also mobilized.

Nautical teams, a helicopter and an SQ drone will be deplayed on Monday as the search resumes, according to an SQ spokesperson.