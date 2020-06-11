MONTREAL -- Driving lessons and activities at the province’s police school will resume on Monday as part of the Quebec government’s new phase of deconfinement.

The Minister of Labour, Jean Boulet, confirmed in a press release the resumption of “training activities that lead to qualifications,” but the announcement only mentioned driving lessons and police training.

No details were provided for other types of training, but the announcement notes that “training offered in schools or in a recreational setting remains excluded for the moment.”

On Wednesday evening, the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) announced its plans to communicate with people whose driving tests have been cancelled due to the pandemic to reschedule them as a priority. Other people who want to take the test will be able to register as of June 22.

Health measures will be in place at the SAAQ to limit the spread of COVID-19 – vehicles will have to be disinfected before and after the driving exam; a plastic cover should be placed on the evaluator’s seat; and they will need to wear a mask and protective glasses.

Learner drivers are also being asked to wear a mask during their exams or when visiting the SAAQ.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11.