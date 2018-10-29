

CTV Montreal





On November 1st - signalling a true end to Halloween - the city will also do away with one of the summer's most frightful road closures.

Starting Thursday, cars will once again be able to travel over Mount Royal via Camilien-Houde Way and Remebrance Rd.

The road was closed in early June as part of a pilot project exploring the benefits of barring traffic from the mountain. The city introduced temporary improvements, as well as activities, to bolster the appeal of a pedestrian and cyclist-only roadway.

The city will begin dismantling the temporary facilities along the way starting on November 1st, with work expected to last about two weeks.

Public consultations on the project, carried out by the Montreal Public Advisory Board, will continue until the end of November.