Drivers observed a minute of silence Sunday in memory of the French racer Anthoine Hubert, who died on the track yesterday in a violent accident t during the Formula 2 race at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Hubert's mother and brother wore his helmet, while the teams and pilots stood on the edge of the track, heads bowed.
Hubert, who was 22 years old, was driving for the British team BWT Arden.
He died while driving at about 257 km/h and was hit by 20-year-old American driver Juan-Manuel Correa's car side-on at the end of the legendary Eau Rouge turn during the second lap.
Hubert's car broke into two, while Correa's went airborne and landed upside down.
Hubert's death was announced at 6:35 pm last night.
Correa continues to recover from his wounds in a hospital in Liège.
The F2 race scheduled today has been cancelled.
