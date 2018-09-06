

More closures are planned for the Turcot Interchange this fall – leading to almost all of it being shut down.

On November 8, 9, and 10 officials are warning drivers to steer clear of the area due to major closures in the heart of the interchange.

Over that four-day period, the only stretch of highway that will remain open is Highway 15 south.

Closures will shut down Highway 136 and Highway 20 in both directions, as well as Highway 15 north through the interchange.

Transport Quebec is warning to expect major delays on those four days as drivers will be rerouted either to the Bonaventure or the Metropolitan Expressway.





Complex demolition:

The major closures are due to the most complex demolition in the project so far – dismantling the old Highway 15. At 25 metres tall, it’s one of the highest structures to come down. That work comes on top of newer structures, including the new railway and the new Highway 20 west and 20 east lanes.

Workers actually placed temporary structures over the new structures to protect the area, and in particular the 45 trains that still will be passing through the Turcot Interchange during that time period.

Officials from KPH Turcot say it should be one of the worst driving situations since the closures began.

“It's the biggest closure, weekend or more extended closure we'll have. It's only four days but, yes, it's really major. It's a closure that never has been done in Montreal, so it's a first and hopefully the last – but it’s needed in order to be able to handle the structures” said Sylvie Gervais, who is the director of maintaining mobility.

Closures this weekend:

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., drivers will face the following weekend closures.

Highway 15

Closure of Highway 15 northbound between exit 62 - De La Vérendrye Blvd. and the entrance from Édouard-Montpetit Blvd.

Closure of the ramp from Highway 15 north to Highway 20 westbound

Closure of the ramp from Highway 20 eastbound to Highway 15 northbound

Closure of the ramp leading from Highway 136 westbound (A-720) to Highway 15 northbound

Closure of Highway 15 southbound in the Turcot Interchange

Closure the Highway 15 entrance southbound from Girouard Ave.

Local network

Closure of Saint-Jacques St. between De Courcelle St. and Décarie Blvd. (from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.)

Closure of De La Vérendrye Blvd. eastbound between Galt St. and De l'Église Ave. (from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5:00 a.m.)

Drivers are urged to avoid Highway 15 this weekend, as significant traffic is expected. There will be detours set up at Highways 13 and 520.

Transports Quebec recommends that drivers carpool or use public transportation at this time





Some good news:

The entrance from Sherbrooke St. on to Highway 15 north is reopening next week, officials promise, helping to alleviate traffic in the NDG area.

The Sherbrooke St. exit will open by the end of November.

The project is 67 per cent of the way done and is still on track to be completed by 2020.